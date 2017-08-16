Residents call public housing situation unsafe: ‘We’re sitting ducks’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Frustrated residents in the Fulton community in Montrose Heights, reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

They say the public housing, managed by Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority is anything but “home sweet home.”

“It’s just ridiculous,” said a tenant who is scared to be identified on camera. “It’s ridiculous and they need help out here.“

The victim’s apartment was robbed early Monday morning.

The victim said the thief stole her kid’s school clothing, Play Station and all of her shoes.

“They came through the window,” she said. “The police say they think they came through the window where the condition was.”

The mother of four said her windows barely close and the locks are not working.

She said she complained to RRHA and put in work orders to fix it but has not received any response, since she moved in two years ago.

She said she hates leaving the house because of the situation.

“I stay in the house. I try to stay in the house.”

Another tenant said she was robbed back in November.

“Everything in the house was gone. Shoes, computers, flat screen," said the tenant.

The Problem Solvers reached out to RRHA for answers.

Carol Jones-Gilbert says there were six work orders pertaining to repair of the front and back door and repairs to the locks, keys and lock change.

But they have not received any for broken windows.

Meanwhile, tenants said they are ready to move and cited the unsafe conditions here.

“It’s sad that we’re down here. No security. No rental office. No resources. No nothing. We’re just down here sitting ducks," said the tenant.

RRHA says it will look into broken window locks and send a maintenance crew to repair it.

They're asking residents to call 780-8700 for work order requests, so that a ticket can be generated for the work.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.