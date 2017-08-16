Vice President Pence cancels Virginia visit

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in Virginia this weekend to attend campaign events with Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

An aide for Vice President Pence told CNN the vice president wanted to open up his plans upon his return to the U.S. to give flexibility to his schedule.

He will be at Camp David on Friday.

On Tuesday, August 15, Americans for Prosperity invited media to the group’s 11th annual Defending the American Dream Summit in Richmond on Saturday. The event was to feature Vice President Pence and Gillespie as keynote speakers, according to Americans for Prosperity spokesperson Gabrielle Braud.

JUST IN: @VP Mike Pence has canceled a planned appearance with #VAGov GOP nominee @EdWGillespie. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 16, 2017

This even was scheduled for Sat.. @VADemocrats were calling on Gillespie to pull out of the event. @VP's office he's "opening up his plans." https://t.co/hSHBePrSMA — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 16, 2017