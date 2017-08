Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – August 16 is recognized as National Rum Day. We celebrated by inviting Frank Oley, Master Mixologist and founder of “The Oley Way.” Frank showcased his extraordinary talents. The Oley Way, is a consulting firm specializing in mixology services, classes and bar consultation. The Oley Way has been teaching courses internationally on bartending and mixology for the five years, consulting since 2005.

For More Information visit www.theoleyway.com