Brew & BBQ

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond is known for many things, including great barbecue and beer. The Enrichmond Foundation is combining both for the 2017 BrewBQ Festival. John Sydnor, Executive Director of the Foundation talked about his year’s event.

We also enjoyed a tasty preview from Shawn Gregory, from The Halligan Bar & Grill, one of the featured vendors.

Come on out and enjoy great Brew and BBQ Sunday, August 20 from noon to 5pm, at 1615 East Broad Street.

For more information visit, http://www.enrichmond.org