Back to School with Kaykares

RICHMOND, Va. – KayKares is a non-profit organization with a mission to eliminate hunger by providing meals to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in central Virginia. Founder, Kathyrn Jackson talked about her organization and how she looks forward to paying it forward with her upcoming “'Back 2 School Bash” coming up Saturday, August 26, from 3pm to 6pm at Ball Diamond, 1693 Irvington Road in Kilmarnock. For more information visit, http://www.kaykares.org
