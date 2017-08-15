Wear purple to Heather Heyer’s memorial service at Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 16, for Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a crowd.

The Paramount Theater, which seats around 2,800, will host the Heather Heyer memorial service.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for an 11 a.m. service.

The family has asked that attendees wear purple, Heather’s favorite color, in honor of her memory.

No tickets will be required for entry; it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be arrangements for overflow attendees to view the service via livestream; details will be released the day of the event.

Attendees are not allowed to bring in any firearms, posters, signs, food or drink. Backpacks will be subject to search.

As a courtesy for fellow attendees of the service, Paramount officials asked people not to hold places for people.

“We are happy to help serve Heather Heyer’s family at this time and provide them with the Theater as a place to honor the life of their lost daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and friend,” a spokesperson said. “We ask that you are respectful to the family in their time of grief and come together peacefully as a community to honor the memory of Heather.”