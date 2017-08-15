Organizer cancels September 16 monument rally in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man who filed a request to hold a pro-monument rally at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond next month told WRVA's Jimmy Barrett the rally has been cancelled.

Brag Bowling, with the Coalition for Monument Preservation, said on the radio program that after weekend violence in Charlottesville, he did not want to see similar violent protests in Richmond.

#BREAKING: Organizer of September 16th Monument Rally announces on WRVA that it will not be held. — WRVA Richmond (@1140WRVA) August 15, 2017

Monday Bowling said he filed the rally request weeks ago, before Saturday's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville.

The request was to hold the rally at the Confederate general's monument on Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon.

The Richmond man emphasized that the pro-monument rally was not a Confederate event, nor affiliated with any type of hate or alt-right group.

Bowling said he wanted to save all statues from being moved because they were part of history. He said this included Confederate statues, and statues honoring other Richmond icons like Arthur Ashe.

Robert E. Lee monument

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney recently set-up the Monument Avenue Commission to explore adding new statues to Richmond's Monument Avenue and/or adding context to existing Confederate monuments that line the historic street.

Bowling said he did not believe the commission will add context, but rather create a deeper divide by spelling out more information on statues.

Bowling also offered advice for those who oppose Confederate monuments ‘turn your head if you don’t like it.’

After the events in Charlottesville and subsequent protest in Richmond, Bowling said he was unsure if he would get a permit.

Dena Potter with the Virginia Department of General Services said Monday, regardless of whether the request was approved, the agency would meet with Bowling.

Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney also addressed the possibly for the September 16 rally.

“I would make the request that in light of the events that happened in Charlottesville we take a deep look at whether or not this is something that should go forward on September 16,” he said. “But nonetheless, Richmond will be prepared to protect all of its citizens against anything that may harm their safety we are ready to go and we will be prepared.”

Bowling said Monday he was looking forward to meeting with police and the city to talk about the rally.

He admitted Monday that if his permit were approved, he would think long and hard about having the event.

Bowling said Monday he was worried that the recent events are giving notice to the “people causing the trouble”, referencing David Duke, alt-right groups and extremists.

He said he believed the national attention over the Charlottesville rally could bring unwanted people to Richmond.

Bowling said Monday he did not want to see anyone get hurt and would consider canceling or postponing the event if he felt there was a threat to anyone’s safety.