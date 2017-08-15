Richmond rally cancelled
Police Chief denies officers were told not to intervene in rally
Protesters topple Confederate monument in North Carolina
VSP helicopter involved in fatal crash was heavily damaged in 2010: sources
ACLU fires back at Gov. McAuliffe
TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Save on school supplies

Posted 12:15 pm, August 15, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - As the school year approaches, now is the time to start shopping for school supplies. Local Money Expert , Jeremy Shipp was back to share a few tips to help you save money and get the best deals. For more information you can visit http://www.owrsfirm.com/ and Facebook.com/JShippOWRS.