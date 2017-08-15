RICHMOND, Va. - As the school year approaches, now is the time to start shopping for school supplies. Local Money Expert , Jeremy Shipp was back to share a few tips to help you save money and get the best deals. For more information you can visit http://www.owrsfirm.com/ and Facebook.com/JShippOWRS.
Save on school supplies
-
Abandoned Elkhart Middle property costs tens of thousands to maintain
-
Teacher panhandles for school supplies
-
Neighbors irate ‘eyesore’ school costs taxpayers $26K a year to maintain
-
“Rally” your way back to school
-
Teen student drinking declines, but 1 in 6 binge drink, CDC report says
-
-
A.P. Hill expected to lose accreditation after SOL cheating investigation
-
Parents concerned to learn Petersburg schools are missing money
-
Special meeting called over future of ‘bug infested’ Richmond school
-
Students taunt bus driver with threats, pencils
-
Linwood Holton students hope to take garden education to next level
-
-
Teaching your kids early how dollars make sense
-
Another way to save for college
-
Family of 12-year-old who committed suicide to sue school district