Richmond man pleads guilty to strangling pregnant girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge related to a domestic dispute where he is accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

Marvin L. Brown was originally charged with felony assault and strangulation in relation to the incident. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful wounding.

The Richmond man was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year suspended. He will serve a total of four years in prison for the crime.

Brown was accused of attacking his girlfriend Monday, January 9 at a residence in the 4200 block of Old Brook Road. The victim is six months pregnant with his child. She was treated for numerous non-life-threatening injuries.