This Henrico teen is missing and needs help

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nathan Gaspar, 16, left his home along the 10500 block of Lambeth Road Tuesday morning at about 11 a.m. and has not been seen since.

The teenager is in immediate need of Mental Health Services, according to Henrico County Police.

Gaspar, described as 5 10” and 150 pounds, was last seen wearing khaki shorts, light color shirt, yellow sunglasses, and an orange Richmond Strikers hat.

Lambeth Road is off Staples Mill Road, near the Glen Allen library.

If you see Gaspar, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

