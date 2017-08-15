Local student receives back-to-school shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Back-to-school shopping can be an exciting time for students looking to find the perfect wardrobe to kick-off the new school year.

CBS 6 reporter Claudia Rupcich wanted to help a local student, so she teamed up with the YMCA’s Great Beginning to surprise the student with a shopping spree for back-to-school clothes.

Rupcich, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, took the 9-year-old girl to Target to find some new outfits in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“Are you excited… Shopping is the best!” Claudia said.