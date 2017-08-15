Here’s ‘The Skinny’ on Evan McKeel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond-based Singer and Songwriter Evan McKeel, AKA “Skinny-e”, made us proud when he became a finalist on Season 9 of hit TV show “The Voice.” We revisited his performance of "Love Again" a single from his album, “Brown Paper Bag” that was released in February. For more information you can visit http://www.skinnye.com/.