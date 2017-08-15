Richmond rally cancelled
Police Chief denies officers were told not to intervene in rally
Protesters topple Confederate monument in North Carolina
VSP helicopter involved in fatal crash was heavily damaged in 2010: sources
ACLU fires back at Gov. McAuliffe
TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Go ahead and enjoy ‘friends with benefits’ at work

Posted 12:07 pm, August 15, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Some managers and employees have different views when it comes to workplace friendships. Studies reveal, professionals who feel they have good friends at work are 1.6 times more likely to be happy in the workplace than those who don't.  Lindo Gharib, Regional Staffing Manager at Robert Half International shared some insight on the topic. For more information visit online at www.roberthalf.com.