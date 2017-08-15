Go ahead and enjoy ‘friends with benefits’ at work

RICHMOND, Va. - Some managers and employees have different views when it comes to workplace friendships. Studies reveal, professionals who feel they have good friends at work are 1.6 times more likely to be happy in the workplace than those who don't. Lindo Gharib, Regional Staffing Manager at Robert Half International shared some insight on the topic. For more information visit online at www.roberthalf.com.
