Novelist, Erika Raskin talks latest novel “Best Intentions”

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based author, Erika Raskin shared an preview of her new novel, “Best Intentions” that comes out Tuesday, August 15th. The main character, Marti, is tired of playing the dutiful stay-at-home mom and jumps at the chance to return to her stalled career as a hospital social worker. Soon after starting, Marti gets caught up in the dark side of the hospital – with its long hours, overworked doctors and entrenched and dangerous politics – and witnesses something she cannot unsee. Erika is hosting the “Best Intentions” release party, Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm at Mudhouse in Crozet, Virginia.