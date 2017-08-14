× High Point Barbershop takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What are makers, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Last year, Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

On Tuesday, High Point Barbershop is taking over to show a day in their life. This crew is making a cultural mark on the city and they are having a lot of fun doing it.

They are also craftsmen using their hands to create and change things.

In 2014, five friends opened a shop on Meadow Street, in the Fan area of Richmond.

“Five years ago I was selling phones at the mall,” said co-owner David Foster .“My life is very different now.”

High Point has been booked since the day they were open, something they will talk about in their takeover – the resurgence of the barbershop and their modern twist on an old craft.

Just recently High Point opened another shop, in Scott’s Addition, with eight new barbers and room to grow.

So make sure to follow Tuesday and find out exactly what a day in the life of High Point is all about.

Because in their words: “At High Point, we like to have a really good f**king time.”