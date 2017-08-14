CBS 6 journalist attacked during Richmond protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A WTVR CBS 6 journalist was assaulted by a protester in Richmond Sunday night.

The journalist, who was not working for the station at the time, was using his phone to record video of a large crowd of Monument Avenue protesters passing by The Camel, a live music venue, on West Broad Street.

“Stop filming bro,” one protester yelled.

“I can film whatever I want,” the CBS 6 staffer replied. “Get out of my face.”

At that point video showed the employee's phone knocked out of his hands. Video then captured a protester hit the employee with what he described as a big stick.

Police officers responded and the photojournalist was transported via ambulance to the hospital, where he received four staples in his skull. He was later released from the hospital.

"This is not a peaceful protest," he wrote.

Additionally, a marked WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene captured video of one protester who was concealing a baseball bat.

Richmond Police tweeted just after 10:20 p.m. that the protest was underway on West Broad Street and Laurel.

Demonstrators marched westbound, blocked roads before eventually surrounding the state to Confederate J.E.B. Stuart on the city's historic Monument Avenue.

Police tweeted at 12:30 a.m. that the demonstrators had returned to Abner Clay park where they dispersed.

The protesters took to the streets chanting demands to tear down Confederate monuments in Richmond.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.