Woman struck crossing Courthouse Road critically injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating a crash that left a woman hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle crossing Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.

Police said the crash happened in the 2100 block of Courthouse Road at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“An adult female pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Courthouse Road,” Acting Lieutenant D.S. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said.

The victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

No additional details were available at last check, but Courthouse Road had reopened after it was closed for more than an hour.

