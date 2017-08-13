Tropical Storm Gert expected to form

RICHMOND, Va. — We have been watching a disturbance for the past week in the Atlantic Ocean. That disturbance developed into Tropical Depression Eight Saturday evening.

This storm will likely become Tropical Storm Gert by Sunday night or early Monday.

The storm is located east of the Bahamas. It is expected to curve away from the east coast and remain between the United States and Bermuda. With its current forecast track, the only impact to the United States will be some increased surf along the coast.

