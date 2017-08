× Teenage girl shot in face on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face on the city’s Northside Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Pollock Street. The girl was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspects were two black males last seen driving a tan vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.