Protesters block Broad Street near VCU, head for Monument Avenue

Posted 10:58 pm, August 13, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said protesters have taken to the streets in Richmond near VCU’s main campus and are headed for the city’s historic Monument Avenue.

Richmond police posted on Twitter that a a protest was underway on West Broad Street.

As of 10:50 p.m. police said the demonstrators had turned onto Lombardy Avenue and were headed for Monument Avenue.

Roads are blocked and police urged drivers to “proceed with caution.”

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene. Live video will be posted soon. 