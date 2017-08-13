Humid week with some heat returning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the last week, we have had a nice stretch of high temperatures staying below 90°. The normal high for this period is around 88°-89°.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the first part of this week, but it will turn warmer for the middle and end of the week. Highs Wednesday through next weekend will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

After a brief and subtle drop in the humidity Sunday, muggy air will be around for the entire week.

A front to our south, combined with some disturbances, will keep some storms around Monday through Tuesday. A few storms are possible on Wednesday and again on Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:



CBS 6 Storm Team Links: