Witnesses: Vehicle hits counter-protesters; multiple injuries reported in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Crews are working a three-vehicle accident in Charlottesville with multiple injuries after clashes broke out ahead of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists and other right-wing groups.

The Associated Press reported that a vehicle plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

“A car appeared to deliberately mow down pedestrians,” eyewitnesses told CBS News reporter Paula Reid.

Laura Shae, who has lived in Charlottesville for 26 years, said she witnessed the crash.

“We were driving down,” Shae told CBS 6 reporter Brendan King. “And there was a crowd of people just running with terror on their face.”

Shae said the car plowed into the crowd before it was stopped by two other vehicles. She said the suspect’s car then backed over people.

Shae said she saw eight people carried away on stretchers with what she described as bloodied arms and legs.

Charlottesville Communications Director Miriam I. Dickler said city and state police were working the accident at Water and 4th Streets downtown.

“People should clear the area to allow emergency medical personnel to respond,” Dickler said.

