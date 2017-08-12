Heavy rainfall possible as cold front enhances storm chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday opened with some steady rain for a good portion of central and eastern Virginia. Rainfall and thunderstorms for the balance of the day will be more scattered.

The high humidity will allow for heavy rainfall in any storm that develops. A cold front will enhance the chance for storms during the evening as it tracks across the state. Isolated storms could have some hail and gusty winds. The best chance of this will be across northern Virginia.

Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in some locations, but the highest rain totals will be more common across far southeastern Virginia.

Most areas will stay dry on Sunday before thunderstorm chances increase again Monday into Tuesday.

