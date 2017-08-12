20-year-old man arrested for fatal Charlottesville car crash near rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The suspect arrested in a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail.

The 20-year-old was charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit and run attended failure to stop with injury.

One person died and 19 were injured Saturday when a car rammed a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said the suspect was taken into custody not far from the crash site.

Thomas told reporters a 32-year-old woman was killed while she was crossing the street. Her name was not released.

"What the world saw today is not the place Charlottesville is," Thomas said of the violence that preceded the scheduled rally. "We love our city. Let us heal. This is not our story. Outsiders do not tell our story. We will tell our own story."

Police said only that the crash is under investigation and have not commented on specific aspects of the crash.