2 killed after helicopter crashes in woods near Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal helicopter crash Saturday afternoon in Albemarle County near Charlottesville.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller two people were killed when a helicopter crashed near a residence on Old Farm Road just before 5 p.m.

WCAV reported the crash occurred on Old Farm Road.

Neighbors who live near Old Farm Road told WVIR the helicopter crashed into the woods.

BREAKING: neighbors near Old Farm Road in Albemarle Co. confirm a helicopter crashed into woods. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QtgBjYrjVQ — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017

Gellar said no one on the ground was injured.

Troopers are on the scene as are Albemarle County police and fire units.

The NTSB has been notified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

NTSB is investigating today's crash of a Bell 407 helicopter in Charlottesville, VA. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 12, 2017

No additional details have been released.

