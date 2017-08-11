Capitol Square reopens after suspicious package scare

RICHMOND, Va. — Capitol Police warned Friday morning that a suspicious package was under investigation at the Capitol.

The alert that was sent warned people to stay clear of the south west side of Capitol Square, near the Bell Tower. This is located at 9th and Franklin Streets.

Richmond Police and Capitol Police investigated and a short while later an alert was sent which said that situation was resolved.

Police said that a family in town for a swim meet dropped the bag to take a selfie. They forgot to pick up the bag afterward.