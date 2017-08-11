Suspect in ‘egregious’ animal abuse case sentenced; still faces more charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A Petersburg man was convicted Friday of misdemeanor maiming an animal in Petersburg General District Court.

Brandon Gillie, 26, was sentenced to a maximum 12 month jail sentence, according to Petersburg Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Virginia Bray.

Gillie is also facing multiple felony counts of animal cruelty in what Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cassandra S. Conover called the “most egregious case [of abuse] I've ever seen."

CBS 6 first reported that three dead puppies were found outside of a mobile home, in April 2016. Right after the dogs were found, the story of the “horrific abuse case” made national headlines.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show the dogs had an adhesive material on their muzzles and bodies. Lab results revealed the dogs’ stomachs contained both over the counter and prescription medications, as well as insecticide.

The necropsy also revealed that two of the puppies had full firecrackers in their stomach.

“They were tortured, there was evidence of burning,” Conover previously said.

Police said Gillie went on the run for months, before finally turning himself in back in March of 2017.

Gillie will now go to Circuit Court to face three felony counts of Animal Cruelty and two felony counts of maiming an animal.