Post office holding 2 job fairs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service in Richmond is holding the first of two job fairs Friday for positions that have a starting pay of at least $16 an hour.

Post office officials said they are hiring several full-time mail carriers in the city as well as rural communities:

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – $17.40 per hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (For Sundays/holidays only) – $17.40

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – $16.06 per hour

Friday’s job fair is at the city’s main post office at 1801 Brook Road in Richmond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another job fair will be held at the Brook Road location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Applicants need a valid driver’s license, safe driving record and at least two years of documented driving history or experience. Additionally, applicants must pass a drug screening and be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.

If you cannot attend one of the job fairs, positions are posted online under the “search jobs and apply online” section. Officials said positions are posted weekly.

