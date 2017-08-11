Petersburg police arrest female suspect of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have been searching for two robbers dubbed "Bonnie and Clyde" and announced Friday that they captured the female suspect.

“Bonnie and Clyde” or the “Sunrise Bandits,” were the names locals gave to a man and woman wanted in a string of Petersburg break-ins.

Petersburg Police wanted to get them off the streets before they cause more damage. They broke into at least six locations recently, according to a Crime Insider report.

Police said they were contacted by a television viewer who helped identify a suspect.

Friday morning, the Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to an area near the Best Stop Carryout Fish Grill, near where one of the crimes occurred.

Sergeant Na’shayla Nelson and Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss located the female suspect from the attempted burglary of 54 S. Union Street and the burglary of 116 S. Adams Street.

The female was identified as Sierra West, a 28-year-old Petersburg resident. West was questioned and charged with attempted burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of conspiracy.

Police are still seeking the male who was involved in both incidents, identified as Benjamin Hall. He is a 53-year-old Petersburg resident. Warrants are on file for Hall for attempted burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of conspiracy.

If you have any information you can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.