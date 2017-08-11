× Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery celebrates first international shipment

GOOCHLAND, Va. – A local brewery is celebrating Virginia’s craft beer month with its first international shipment.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery’s first shipment of beer has left the farm and is headed to Netherlands.

Brewery founders said the international distribution is possible due to the Netherlands-based USA Beer Import program that Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia officials helped introduce to local brewers.

USA Beer Import aims to bring the best American craft beers to Europe.

The first shipment of Lickinghole Creek beers includes Heir Apparent, Coconut Delight, and Magnificent Pagan Beast.

Lickinghole Creek’s announced in the spring that they will expand in Goochland County. The plans include a 50,000 square-foot production brewery that will house a state-of-the-art brewing system and packaging line.

The brewery has received numerous national and state craft brewing awards. Eight of LCCB beers are listed on Beer Advocate’s Top Rated Beers of Virginia.