Grilling game at the Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Albert Wutsch along with David Coffman stopped by the backyard weather garden to help kick-off the 34th Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show. The show features nearly 200 vendors offering up great hunting and outdoor tips. Chef Albert who is a popular author and expert on cooking venison and other game

meat shared a visual presentation. Come out and enjoy

The Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show Friday, August 11

th

through Sunday, August 13

th

at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information visit

http://www.sportsmanshow.com