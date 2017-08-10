The ‘Grill Sergeant’ gives a lesson on grilled veggies

RICHMOND, Va. – Brad Turner, AKA “The Grill Sergeant” stopped by our backyard weather garden and showed Greg how easy it is to grill garden fresh veggies. He also did some show and tell with his Roasted Red Potato Salad.

For more information you can visit butterflyproduceandcatering@gmail.com

Q’s ‘Cue 804-714-5028 for your grilling needs. Butterfly Catering 804-943-2733 for all your catering needs.

Roasted Red Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds red skin potatoes, quartered

2 tbsp extra virginia olive oil

kosher salt and ground black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, plus more for garnish.

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp sweet pickled relish

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375.

2. Put potatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Roast until tender, about 35 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

3. Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, relish and three of the chopped eggs in a large bowl. Toss the potatoes with the dressing. Garnish with the remaining chopped egg and a pinch of cayenne.