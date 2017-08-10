Serial robbery suspect arrested in Petersburg also wanted for probation violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old Washington D.C. man for a number of robberies across the Tri-Cities and Chesterfield County.

Police from three different agencies were looking for the suspect in Petersburg Thursday morning showing a flier with his picture.

"During that canvass our detectives were given information about the suspect could possibly be staying at the Flagship Inn in Petersburg,” Captain William H. Anspach with Colonial Heights Police said.

Terrell Price, who was lead into the Colonial Heights Police Department in handcuffs Thursday afternoon, was taken into custody one day after Colonial Heights Police said he robbed the Exxon convenience store on the Boulevard.

"I was worried before, but now like, a little I'm calmed down that he is behind bars,” Nikki Patel, who owns the Shop & Go said.

The arrest also comes less than a week after Petersburg police said he tried to pass counterfeit $5 bills at the convenience store Saturday and then returned to rob the same store on Sunday.

"The ID of him is going to be pretty solid and he wore the same basic clothing in all the videos,” Detective James Darrington with Petersburg Police said.

Price is also a suspect for a robbery in Chesterfield County on June 27 and for passing counterfeit money in Hopewell.

Police said the case was solved by a tip and regional cooperation.

"When we get tips and multiple jurisdictions are able to work together we can get cases closed fairly quick,” Darrington said.

Officials said Price is cooperating with police.

Colonial Heights Police said Prices charges include robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm during a felony.

Petersburg Police said his charges will include robbery and passing counterfeit money.

Price is also wanted out of Texas on a probation violation.