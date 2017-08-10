× Milk will stop flowing at PET Dairy in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 70 people will lose their jobs when the PET Dairy fluid milk processing plant, off Interstate 95 in Richmond, shuts down production over the next few months. The closure comes as its parent company Dean Foods decided to consolidate operations.

“We regret the impact that this result will have on our employees and our community,” Dean Foods Company spokesman Reace Smith said. “This move does not reflect the quality of work performed by our employees, but rather reflects the need to remove redundancy in our operations.”

He said the company would “maintain significant operations” in North Carolina. PET dairy products would still be made available in the Richmond region.

Located on Robin Hood Road, the milk processing plant is a highly visible landmark along I-95 in Richmond.

