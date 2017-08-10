Nikki-Dee learns how to make Huger memory pillows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area artist is offering a unique way to preserve precious memories.

Sarah Gibson Wiley owns Huger and creates "memory pillows" for clients.

She takes photos and turns them into textured art.

Nikki-Dee Ray recently visited Sarah to learn about the memory pillow making process.

"She has such an amazing talent. I truly enjoyed working with her," Nikki-Dee said. "She took the photo from our trip to Alabama and turned it into a forever keepsake."

Click here to learn about Sarah and Huger.

If you are up early tomorrow morning in #rva, tune into #morningtv on #cbs6 @hugermemories AND @nikkidee_ray #nikkideecanyoubeme 2 parts- 6:15-6:25 and 6:40-6:50 Yay!! A post shared by Sarah Gibson Wiley (@hugermemories) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Email Nikki-Dee if you'd like her to try your job for a day.