Nikki-Dee learns how to make Huger memory pillows

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area artist is offering a unique way to preserve precious memories.
Sarah Gibson Wiley owns Huger and creates "memory pillows" for clients.
She takes photos and turns them into textured art.
Nikki-Dee Ray recently visited Sarah to learn about the memory pillow making process.
"She has such an amazing talent. I truly enjoyed working with her," Nikki-Dee said. "She took the photo from our trip to Alabama and turned it into a forever keepsake."
