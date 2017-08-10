× Police investigate Henrico apartment shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex along the 3400 block of Harvie Road in eastern Henrico. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

That person’s condition has not yet been released.

The suspected shooter left the area after the shooting.

Police have not yet released information about the suspect, nor the events that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.