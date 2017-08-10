Man and woman wanted for Carytown jewelry store robbery   

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for stealing jewelry from a Carytown Jeweler last month.

The jewelry theft happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Richmond Jeweler, located at 3419 W. Cary St. Police said a

Surveillance video shows the male and female suspect with a store employee, then the woman turned to the side and reportedly stole jewelry.

The female suspect is described as a white female with long brown hair between the ages of 35-40. At the time of the incident, she is seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, a long light-colored skirt, gold earrings, and her hair pulled back.

The male suspect is described as a white male with dark hair with a dark-colored beard between the ages of 35-40. He was seen wearing glasses, a red T-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com.