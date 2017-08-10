Great family cycling opportunity at 2017 Heart of Virginia Century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Sat, Sept. 16, at the historic Hanover Courthouse complex, the 2017 Heart of Virginia Century bike rides and festival will get underway.

The Richmond Area Bicycling Association (RABA) is putting on the annual “must” event for cyclists.

There are supported rides (that means lots of rest stops with food and drink) at all paces for all levels of bicycling enthusiast. The century ride (102 miles) departs at 7:30; the “metric” century ride (62.5 miles) sets off at 8:30. The half-metric (34 miles) and the family ride (11 miles) leave at 9:30 and 10:30.

There will be plenty of entertainment and food on hand as well.

And best of all, all the proceeds from this volunteer-driven event go to RABA’s “Bikes for Kids” program (which donated more than 400 bikes last year to needy kids), and the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.

Watch RABA president Andrew Mann describe what it’s like to deliver all those bikes.

Click here for more information.