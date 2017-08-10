Newborn photographer snaps precious pics of homeless Chihuahua puppies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A newborn photographer has captured some adorable photos of a litter of Chihuahua puppies rescued by a Richmond Animal Control (RACC) officer.

RACC’s foster network found the puppies and their mother a temporary home.

Lucky for them their foster mom Kelly Frankenburg, a newborn photographer with “11 Sixteen Photography,” shot some adorable pictures of the pups.

She titled the shoot: My Three Sons - A Newborn Chihuahua Puppy Session. [CLICK here to check out the session.]

Officials said the puppies and their mother will be available for adoption.

Folks who are interested can fill out an application at RACC. The agency will then select adopters elected when the puppies are ready to go to their forever hones – in about six weeks.