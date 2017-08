RICHMOND, Va. – We first met rising sophomore Shayla Winn when she appeared on our LIVE show a few months ago when she was a part of the Richmond Peace Education Center’s ‘Generation Dream’ concert series that honors the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The talented singer blew us away with her soulful voice, and recently made a return visit to our studio to share her rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Make it Rain.’