Surveillance photos show man wanted for masturbating inside H&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for masturbating inside the H&M store in Chesterfield Towne Center.

The incident reportedly happened inside the store, located at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the mall.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a store employee witnessed a man behind a rack of clothes inappropriately touching himself.

When confronted by an employee, police said he fled.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with short hair and a dark complexion. He was seen wearing a T-shirt, colorful denim shorts with white stripes and a Michael Jordan cap.

If you have any information on this suspect, please call 804-748-1251 or send your anonymous tip to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using their new P3 app.