CHESTER, Va. — A massive police presence was reported on Route 288 near Route 10 in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.

A person ran from a vehicle during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop, a Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed.

Police are searching the area for the person who ran.

No state troopers were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story.