Missing 15-year-old girl rescued from abandoned home, Chesterfield man charged

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man has been charged with several misdemeanors and a felony, after deputies say they found him with a missing girl.

Crime Insider sources say Alfago Tillman has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges are in relation to sexual acts with the 15-year-old “missing and endangered” girl from central Virginia.

She was found after deputies were called to a home off Ladysmith Road Monday night.

“We got a report from a citizen who was concerned because they knew it was an abandoned house, and they actually saw people located inside the residence,” said Maj. Scott Moser.

When deputies got there, they searched the home but didn’t find anyone, so they decided to back off and wait a few minutes.

It was raining hard, and they say two people emerged from the woods line and got into a car that was parked in the driveway. Deputies say they tried leaving but were quickly pulled over.

“There was a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle,” said Moser. “At that point they asked him to exit the vehicle, when he exited the vehicle, he stood up and tried to reach in his pocket… He had a .25 pistol in his pocket.”

Investigators arrested the 18-year-old Tillman, who now faces several charges, including sex acts with a minor. Crime Insider sources say there could be even more charges.

“Fortunately, we were able to get the child back home to the family,” said Moser.

Tillman has a Chesterfield address, so deputies are investigating how he ended up off Ladysmith and how long the teen was with him.

They believe the two did know each other prior to his arrest.

“It’s very important this day and time to keep an eye on your children and when you suspect that something is wrong, call police,” said Moser.