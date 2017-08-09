× Child hit by car outside Richmond library

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have responded to a pedestrian struck by a car near the Hull Street Branch Library in South Richmond.

The pedestrian appeared to be a child, according to witnesses.

Police have not yet released detailed information about the situation, including the victim’s age and condition.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Hull Street Road, near West 15th Street, at about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.