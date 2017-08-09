× Residents on Richmond intersection: ‘You’re taking a chance every time’

RICHMOND, Va. — Neighbors are turning to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help with a South Richmond intersection they believe is too dangerous for drivers.

Alecia Nelson said the intersection of Bassett Avenue and Westover Hills Boulevard is unsafe.

“You can’t see as much as you can see in the daytime, so at night, it’s very scary,” Nelson said. “It’s just a lot of traffic.”

Nelson worries every time she gets behind the wheel and leaves her apartment.

“It’s cars parked all right here and I can’t see the traffic coming, so I’ll try to pull out and by the time I pull out, it’s a car coming fast down the road,” Nelson said.

Nelson and others who live at the Ashton Square apartment complex, which is right next to that busy intersection, believes the city should add a stop light.

Richard Shepperson, who has lived nearby for six years, said he has seen at least eight accidents at the intersection.

​WTVR CBS 6 looked into the number of reported crashes at or near this intersection.

According to DMV and GPS tracking systems, there were 5 accidents last year compared to at least 3 in 2015. In 2014 there were three accidents that resulted in injuries.

Sharon North, spokeswoman for Richmond’s Department of Public Works, said traffic engineers will evaluate the intersection by collecting traffic counts, crash history data and existing signs to determine if a stop light is needed.

They will then put together a report on the findings and recommendations, which should be completed in a couple of weeks, North said. .

Meanwhile, neighbors hope to see progress soon before another wreck results in something worse.

“You’re going to have to do something with it because somebody’s going to get killed,” Shepperson said.

