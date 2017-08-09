AR’s Hot Southern Honey expanding to southeast retailers, restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based AR’s Hot Southern Honey is expanding to retailers and restaurants in the southeast.

The company’s flagship product is their red chili pepper-infused honey from the Shenandoah Valley.

Company officials said the honey is perfect for everything from fried chicken to yogurt and even as an addition to be mixed in with cocktails.

Owner Amex Russell has some favorite uses for the product.

"Some of my favorite things that I like to put the hot honey on, I love it as a glaze on grilled salmon or pork tenderloin or it's really good on roasted vegetables like brussel sprouts or carrots,” Ames said.

Russell said the honey is currently available at 62 locations across Virginia.

Do you have a small business or know of one we should feature? Email newstips@wtvr.com and you might see it featured during the RVA Small Business Report Wednesdays on CBS 6 News This Morning.

The segment is sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth Bank.