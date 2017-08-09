× Airbnb-like startup focused on outdoor property pads war chest with $2M

RICHMOND, Va. — A local startup is reeling in some more investor money as it prepares to cast out further in the Mid-Atlantic.

Outdoor Access, an Airbnb-like online platform that links private landowners with outdoors enthusiasts looking for temporary land rentals for hunting, fishing, camping and hiking, is raising a new capital round of $2 million.

The company launched last September and opened the equity raise in June, according to SEC documents. It has since gathered more than $1 million toward that goal, said co-founder, president and chief technology officer Jamie Christensen, and expects to wrap up the process by the end of September.

This is the second time Outdoor Access has received funding, after raising $750,000 in debt and equity to get the company going last year.

The new funds will be used in part to upgrade the startup’s technology and bandwidth, but co-founder and chief marketing officer Buck Robinson said most will go toward marketing, particularly as the company expands out of state for the first time.

It recently launched in North Carolina after spending its first year operating in Virginia. Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Greensboro/Winston-Salem are among the first North Carolina markets it is targeting.

“Instead of trying to boil the ocean, we’re trying to do more in each state we’re in,” Robinson said. He added that the company doesn’t want to grow too fast and wind up with an imbalance of landowners and users.

