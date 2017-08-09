56 teens attend Capital One coding camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Ask job experts and they will tell you, our future workforce needs to have the digital skills to be successful.

Over the summer, 56 middle schoolers went to "coding camp" at Capital One.

"Getting to them at a time where they have a natural curiosity and passion and we can show them this (is important)," Capital One spokesperson Jennifer Manry said. "It is really helping us fill the gap in a skills perspective to fill the workforce of the future."

The kids are given the opportunity to create an Android app in one week, and then show it off to their mentors and parents.

"It's exciting to see light bulbs go off as the kids are developing their apps and as they see the things that they've learned all week put together in one particular app", YMCA spokesperson Katie Gholson said.

The Greater Richmond YMCA applied for a grant with Capital One to cover the cost of transportation.

