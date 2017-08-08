Teen drowns after suffering medical emergency in Lake Anna: sources

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A teen is dead after he suffered a medical emergency while swimming in Lake Anna over the weekend, Crime Insider sources confirm to CBS 6.

The drowning happened on the Spotsylvania side of the lake on Saturday, August 5.

Sources tell CBS 6 that a 14-year-old boy was swimming in the lake when he suffered a medical emergency related to diabetes. Those sources say the teen went under the water and had to be rescued.

Crime Insider sources say the teen was at the lake with his church group. The name of the teen has not been released at this time.

Virginia State Police and park rangers responded to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

