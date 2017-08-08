Details in Lakeside dog sex crimes leave Henrico judge disgusted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico man charged with bestiality was ordered Tuesday by Judge James Stephen Yoffy to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.

"I don't have any words, this is disgusting," Yoffy said, right before he ordered Stephen Matthew Taylor to undergo evaluation.

Taylor entered an Alford Plea to a felony charge of animal cruelty and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty during a court appearance. One of the dogs died, and Taylor’s charges were upgraded.

The evidence was uncovered when a home in the 2900 block of Kenwood Avenue in Lakeside was searched Nov. 1 for child pornography and crimes against nature.

Craig Knox, 36, faced multiple charges in Pennsylvania, including rape of a child. Police showed up to deliver the warrant for his arrest and also investigated Taylor, his roommate at the time.

Numerous digital devices and eight Rottweiler dogs were seized, according to the warrant. Over 200 images of bestiality with Rottweiler dogs were discovered on the devices, according to court testimony.

Warning: Graphic details are listed below.

After court, Taylor said he’s not guilty and that Knox was the one who sexually abused the dogs. He said the images show Knox and not him giving oral sex to dogs.

Knox previously told police that Taylor knew he was having sexual contact with the dogs, according to the warrant. Knox told police that “they talked about having sexual contact with the dogs.”

In court Tuesday, the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nael Abouzaki said that there were texts between the two men were they allegedly discussed sexual acts with the dogs.

A dog on the property was examined by a veterinarian and found to have an infection in its penis, anal glands and rectum.

Knox has not been charged with animal cruelty. He faces child pornography charges in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition.

Taylor’s family members said Tuesday that all the allegations are lies.

A judge will sentence Taylor, who is out on bond, in November. He faces up to six years behind bars. He was ordered not to have any contact with animals, Abouzaki said. Taylor also allegedly said he would be selling his house and living with his family.